'Sadness' at closure of long-established Horsham shop
The Entertainer – at Bishops Weald House off West Street – has announced it is to shut in the new year.
The toy shop has been the go-to place for families for many years but was left the lone store in a row near the Lynd Cross pub after Argos and MacDonald’s moved out.
Nick Hargreaves, chief operations officer at The Entertainer, said: “It’s no secret that shopping habits have changed in recent times and it is with great sadness that we have to announce the closure of our Horsham shop, which has been part of the local community for many years.”
And he spoke of the company’s pride in what the Horsham store and its staff had achieved.
He added: “We would like to thank our staff for their incredible service through the years and of course our customers for their loyalty.
“We’re working closely with our Horsham store team to look at opportunities for them elsewhere in the business.
“The Entertainer has two stores relatively close to Horsham for local shoppers – Crawley and Haywards Heath. The teams in both those stores will be delighted to welcome new faces. Customers can also continue to shop online at www.thetoyshop.com.
“Our mission is simple: to become the best-loved toyshop – one child, one community at a time and we’re very proud of the contribution that our Horsham store made in fulfilling that ambition for over a decade.”