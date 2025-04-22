Plans for new building at Water treatment facility in Westergate approved

The new building will help reduce water pressure.

Plans for a new building at a water treatment site in Westergate have been approved by Arun District Council.

The new building is will house a Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV) which, it is hoped will improve the quality of the facility at large. PRVs protect plumbing and appliances by bringing high-pressure water down to lower, more manageable levels.

Once constructed, the single-storey building will measure three metres in height with a concrete base and will be constructed from GRP roof and walls. The door will be installed on the north elevation and there will be three small vents on the east and west elevation.

The treatment site itself is owned by Portsmouth Water and located on Mare Lane, in Westergate. After reviewing the application, councillors agreed to approve the plans on the condition that no externally-located equipment operates without an acoustic impact assessment, and the implementation of noise attenuation measures in order to protect the amenity of local residents.