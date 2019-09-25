Plans for ‘spectacular’ Christmas lighting display in Lewes

Lewes High Street Traders Association has been liaising with a major festive lighting company about plans to light up the historic town for this year’s festivities.

The proposed scheme will ‘encompass the main streets of the town centre and a spectacular ceiling of lights’ at the top of School Hill.

Lewes Late Night shopping in a previous year. Picture: Peter Cripps

A spokesman for the council said: “For many years Lewes has bemoaned its lack of Christmas lights, but that situation could change!

“It is hoping to see the launch of a Christmas lighting display that will do it justice as the historic County Town of East Sussex.

“Support has been pledged from town and district councils and other bodies, as well as the association’s members.

READ MORE: Council takes action on flooding at Martello Fields in Seaford

See Sussex vicars as never before and watch them take a twirl in tutus

“The scheme is ambitious, with many legalities and technical hurdles still to overcome, and will need the support of local businesses and residents alike if it is to become a reality.

“The plan is to implement the scheme over a period of time, and the speed of the roll out will depend on the level of support from the community as a whole.

“Watch out for further publicity giving opportunities for everyone to join in the campaign to light up Lewes!”

For more information, visit www.leweschristmaslights.co.uk or email secretary@leweshighstreettraders.co.uk