Plans 'progressing' for £15.47 million Broadbridge Heath retail park

That’s according to West Sussex County Council which first revealed proposals for the £15.47 million park last year.

They included plans for a discount food store, a DIY shop, a garden centre, a drive-through take-away restaurant and a coffee shop.

The park is being proposed on the site of the former Broadbridge Heath highways depot – near the Tesco superstore – which West Sussex County Council declared surplus to requirements in 2018.

The Broadbridge Heath site owned by West Sussex County Council which has been earmarked for a new multi-million-pound retail park

This week the county council said ‘good progress’ was being made on the scheme, but added that the economic outlook had now changed.

A spokesperson said: “Our multi-disciplinary team is making good progress on a scheme for the site.