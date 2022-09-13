Plans 'progressing' for £15.47 million Broadbridge Heath retail park
Plans for a new multi-million pound retail park in Broadbridge Heath are ‘progressing.’
That’s according to West Sussex County Council which first revealed proposals for the £15.47 million park last year.
They included plans for a discount food store, a DIY shop, a garden centre, a drive-through take-away restaurant and a coffee shop.
The park is being proposed on the site of the former Broadbridge Heath highways depot – near the Tesco superstore – which West Sussex County Council declared surplus to requirements in 2018.
This week the county council said ‘good progress’ was being made on the scheme, but added that the economic outlook had now changed.
A spokesperson said: “Our multi-disciplinary team is making good progress on a scheme for the site.
"The wider economic outlook has changed considerably over the last year, increasing overall project due diligence and we are working hard to deliver a scheme to planning.”