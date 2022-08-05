Plans revealed for new restaurant in Chichester city centre

Plans for the restaurant's layout.

In Crane Street, on the site of the former William Hill betting shop, a new takeaway pizza restaurant has been proposed.

Last month the applicant published a rough idea of what the building’s layout could look like.

The restaurant could be one of a number of new venues that have opened or are planning to open in the city.

Franco Manca announced it would be opening tn the former Russell and Bromley site in South Street in the coming weeks and The Ivy opened a brand-new restaurant in East Street in the Spring.

The openings are being hailed as great news for the city after the high street faced a number of closures over the course of the pandemic.