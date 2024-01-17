Plans are being drawn up to refurbish Horsham’s Capitol Theatre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The building – which is nearly 90 years old – was last refurbished 21 years ago in 2003.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which owns the theatre, said: “Many aspects of its infrastructure, design and layout need to be updated to align with current day audience and environmental needs. This will help ensure that a thriving, affordable cultural offer remains at the heart of the services provided by the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed refurbishment will provide increased seating capacity to attract different performances and shows, improvements to the building’s infrastructure to help achieve the council’s net zero targets, and improvements to the overall internal layout of the building.

Horsham's Capitol Theatre: Plans are being drawn up for a refurbishment of the 90-year-old building. Photo: Toby Phillips Photography

Members of the council’s cabinet are to consider the proposals at a meeting on January 25 and, if the cabinet approves the plans, they will then be presented at a meeting of the whole council on February 21.

If final approval is given, work on the refurbishment schedule will start in April 2025 and finish in November 2026.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “I am very excited by the proposals to improve the customer experience and environmental impacts at this much-loved venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These proposals will not only see The Capitol continue to be a thriving community hub for arts and culture, but will also deliver significant improvements for audiences, artists and staff, and will create a more climate-friendly facility for future generations.”