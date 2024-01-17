Plans revealed for refurbishment of Horsham's Capitol Theatre
The building – which is nearly 90 years old – was last refurbished 21 years ago in 2003.
A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which owns the theatre, said: “Many aspects of its infrastructure, design and layout need to be updated to align with current day audience and environmental needs. This will help ensure that a thriving, affordable cultural offer remains at the heart of the services provided by the council.”
The proposed refurbishment will provide increased seating capacity to attract different performances and shows, improvements to the building’s infrastructure to help achieve the council’s net zero targets, and improvements to the overall internal layout of the building.
Members of the council’s cabinet are to consider the proposals at a meeting on January 25 and, if the cabinet approves the plans, they will then be presented at a meeting of the whole council on February 21.
If final approval is given, work on the refurbishment schedule will start in April 2025 and finish in November 2026.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “I am very excited by the proposals to improve the customer experience and environmental impacts at this much-loved venue.
“These proposals will not only see The Capitol continue to be a thriving community hub for arts and culture, but will also deliver significant improvements for audiences, artists and staff, and will create a more climate-friendly facility for future generations.”
The original Capitol Theatre was built in Italian style by the Blue Flash Cinema Company and was opened on November 7 1923.