Plans to add three storeys to house 43 flats above a Bognor Regis pub have been refused

The first floor would have consisted of nine one bed or two people units, the second floor would have had nine units providing one two bed or four people unit and eight one bed or two people units.

The third floor would have the same layout with the same units as beneath.

Plans have been refused for a further three storeys for 43 flats above the Hatters Inn, Queensway, Bognor Regis

Nine units - eight one bed or two people and one two bed or four people - were proposed at the fourth floor and seven - four two bed or four people and three one bed or two people, at the fifth.

Access would be via the existing and enlarged staircases and a new lift.

A small servicing area with access to bins would be provided at the ground floor level and there would be a store provision in the basement area.

One hundred and 22 solar panels were to be inserted to the flat roof along with 16 roof-lights.

In their refusal report, officers said: "The development due to its massing, bulk and design fails to respect the surrounding character and appearance of the area.

"The development fails to properly consider the treatment of the site as a key node in the town and consequently would harm important views into, out of and within the Conservation Area."

There was a lack of information to demonstrate there was sufficient capacity for parking demand in the existing streets with causing residents to park further away from their homes.

There was no satisfactory viability case or signed section 106 agreement to make provision for contributions to affordable housing, off-site public open space, to off-site children's play space, to off-site playing pitches, to off-site built sports and leisure facilities and to education/library/fire and rescue/medical infrastructure improvements.

Bognor Regis Town Council objected saying the number of flats would be an overdevelopment of the site with no provision of parking.

Councillors were concerned the development would result in the generation of excessive parking demands.

No letters of objection were received.