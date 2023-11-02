Plans to convert South Downs stables into holiday let
and live on Freeview channel 276
Owner Robert Russell is currently seeking planning permission to change the use of the stables at Glebe Meadow in Church Lane, Ashurst, into two-bedroom holiday accommodation.
Agents acting for him, in a statement to Horsham District Council, say that there are plans to install more windows in the L-shaped building which currently contains two stables, a feed and storage area, and a hay store used for equestrian purposes.
The conversion would involve subdividing the existing floorspace into an open plan kitchen and living/dining area, a utility/storage area for washing bedding and storing supplies for guests, along with a shower room and two bedrooms, including one ensuite.
An existing hardstanding area to the south of the building is planned to be used as an external patio for sitting and eating, with an existing parking area available for up to two cars.
No decisions have yet been made.