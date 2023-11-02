BREAKING
Plans to convert South Downs stables into holiday let

Plans are being put forward to convert stables on land in a South Downs village into a holiday let.
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Owner Robert Russell is currently seeking planning permission to change the use of the stables at Glebe Meadow in Church Lane, Ashurst, into two-bedroom holiday accommodation.

Agents acting for him, in a statement to Horsham District Council, say that there are plans to install more windows in the L-shaped building which currently contains two stables, a feed and storage area, and a hay store used for equestrian purposes.

The conversion would involve subdividing the existing floorspace into an open plan kitchen and living/dining area, a utility/storage area for washing bedding and storing supplies for guests, along with a shower room and two bedrooms, including one ensuite.

Planning permission is being sought to convert stables in Ashurst into holiday accommodationPlanning permission is being sought to convert stables in Ashurst into holiday accommodation
An existing hardstanding area to the south of the building is planned to be used as an external patio for sitting and eating, with an existing parking area available for up to two cars.

No decisions have yet been made.

