Plans to create Beach Garden at Bexhill move ahead

The final push to create a beautiful new beach garden at Bexhill is underway with organisers just £4,000 short of its £52,000 target.

The idea is the brainwave of Bexhill councillor and former Town Mayor Lynn Langlands, who was also responsible for the creation of the now famous Bexhill Poppy Car.

Cllr Langlands, who is an Honorary Member of Bexhill Rotary Club, brought people up to date with a recent presentation to Rotarians.

Roger Batey, from the Club, said: “Lynn had the idea two years ago to build a fully accessible beach garden for the benefit of everybody be they local residents or visitors - she’s nearly there and only needs £4,000, on top of existing donations, to fulfil her dream.”

He added: “Cllr Langlands, supported by Elise Liversedge gave a passionate talk all about her current pet project. She told a rapt and attentive audience that she has been a Bexhill resident for 40 years and has always seen the sea as part of the town. Her idea is to create a fully accessible garden on the beach which had to be available to the disabled as well and with an environmental slant.”

The site chosen for the garden is on Bexhill’s western seafront as it the most stable part of the beach front. Also, a ramp to access the garden from this part of the promenade would not be as steep and is close to exiting public toilets.

The garden will be a combination of shingle beach plants and plants to prevent coastal erosion, a broad walk and decked areas, artwork from the local area, educational signage, upgraded toilet facilities to existing toilets nearby, and disabled parking. The whole development will use as much recycled or reclaimed materials as possible kindly donated by the Environment Agency. After the garden has been finished, any extra funds will go towards the future upkeep of the project and the area to benefit future generations.

Lynn says that having had planning permission granted in September last year and excellent support from Bexhill Environmental, she is keen to get the whole thing completed ideally by the summer for the holiday visitors. Despite unsuccessfully approaching a number of builders, she now has the support of local builders Bruce & Co which is run by Bexhill Rotarian Hugh Allen.

Cllr Langlands said: “We have researched the native planting along the coastline from Eastbourne to Pevensey Bay and on to Glyne Gap. Several species of flowering, non-flowering and fragrant varieties have been identified for planting in the garden area, including Sea Kale, Sea Pea, Sea Spurrey, Sea Grass, Yellow Horned Poppy, and more.

"By increasing the planting in this area coastal erosion will be reduced. The plants are a natural barrier to erosion and their roots help to secure the loose shingle and protect it from being washed away.”

The vision is for the beach garden to be a place to rest and enjoy the surroundings, to learn about the environment and engage with nature. It will also provide a place to improve individuals physical and mental health through planned activities such as fitness groups.

Lynn says she is grateful for the £48,000 already raised with donations from Rother District Council (£10,000), Garfield Weston (£15,000), Homecall (£6,000), Southlands Place (£510), Bexhill Town Council (£1,000), and Bexhill Trust (£1,500). Crowdfunding has also been a great source as well as a host of individual donors.

You can donate at the Crowdfunder page here

Have you read? Sad demise of the Hastings fishing fleet

Have you read? The top three shops in Hastings as voted for by local people

1 . Bexhill beach garden Bexhill beach garden Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill beach garden Cllr Langlands (right) with Elise Liversedge Photo: supplied

3 . Bexhill beach garden An impression of what the project could look like Photo: supplied

4 . Bexhill beach garden Cllr Langlands with Elise Liversedge and Bexhill Rotary’s President James Slinn Photo: supplied