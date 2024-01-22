These have been voted the best shops in Hastings

Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart has revealed the short-list of the best local shops as voted for in an annual competition.

The three contenders are Mame’s Place, Bobby & Dandy Vintage Store and Book-Buster.

The MP said: “I am so thrilled with the number of votes and participation from from shoppers, fans and business owners in out Best Shop of the Year competition. Hastings and Rye has so much to offe, and these businesses deserve all the recognition they can get.

"Once again, congratulations to every single business that took part and those who got involved to show how much they appreciated our high street and small business owners. When we shop locally, we are not just buying a product or a service, but investing in our community, neighbours and shared future. The grand winner will be announced shortly.”

Mame’s Place, in George Street, in Hastings Old Town, offers women’s and men’s fashion as well as candles and cosmetics. They said: “We have lots of new stock and are so excited to be included in the top three shops.”

Bobby & Dandy vintage clothes shop, also in George Street, has previously been featured in Forbes, Time Out, Elle and the Sunday Telegraph. They described being named in the top three shops as ‘great news’. The shop specialises in vintage workwear and 1940’s, 1950’s and 1960’s pieces.

Book-Buster, in Queens Road, is a remainder and second hand bookshop, that also has a selection of new books. It is known for its good selections of on ecology counter-culture, music, classic SciFi and politics and also sells records, DVDs and greetings cards by local artist. It is known for its unfaltering support of local writers and publications. The shop, run by Tim Barton is based in the former Blockbuster video rental shop. opposite the junction with South Terrace.

Shops that did bot make the top three shortlist, but were named in the top ten, were: Stella Dore Gallery in Norman Road, Hastings Reptile and Aquatic Centre, The Cornish Bakery, in Hastings Old Town, The Rye Bakery, The Wardrobe Clothes Agency, Voodoo Sirens and KC Computers Ltd.

Have you read? In pictures: The sad demise of the Hastings fishing fleet

Have you read? Don’t miss free spectacular Bexhill After Dark Festival

1 . Best shops Bobby & Dandy George Street Photo: supplied

2 . Best shops Book-Buster in Queens Road Photo: supplied