Construction company Reds 10, on behalf of the Department for Education, is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to knock down Greenway Academy and put a new junior school on a playing field within the school grounds.

The new school building would include classrooms, staff offices, science rooms, art rooms and outdoor learning and play areas.

A current classroom block of the existing school would be retained.

How the new Horsham school could look

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to the council, agents DHA Planning say: “The school in its current state is not fit for purpose.”

Greenway has been identified as being in need of improvements as part of the Department for Education’s schools rebuilding programme.

But it is not planned to increase the numbers of pupils, or staff, at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed to site the new school building, being run by the multi-academy trust GLF Trust, to the west of the existing school.

However, some nearby residents in Greenway and Merryfield Drive are concerned that the new two-storey building would overlook their gardens, although Reds 10 say that new tree planting would take place to provide screening.

Others have written to the council in support of the new building. One said: “Greenway school is in desperate need of updating. This development will make it something to be proud of in the community and improve the schooling standards for generations.

"The plan ensures children can be taught on site with minimal disruption.”

Advertisement Hide Ad