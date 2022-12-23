An extension to a village hall would see the removal of a prefabricated storage building in its grounds.

Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust has applied to build a single storey store extension with three rooflights to the north west elevation of Eastergate Village Parish Hall in Barnham Road.

A design and access statement said the extension would be subdivided internally to allow one part to be used as a bar equipment store and the other as a table store.

There are plans for an extension at Eastergate Village Parish Hall

"The addition of the store extension would allow for the demolitiion and removal of the existing detached prefabricated storage building which is located to the east of the hall,". it said

"It is considered the sensitive siting, modest scale and contemporary design of the proposed extension would complement the appearance of the existing village hall."

