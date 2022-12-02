A lack of species surveys has led to a plan to expand polytunnels at a Colworth soft fruit farm being refused.

Arun District Council officers said it was proposed to place 11.2 hectares worth of polytunnels across the field at Colworth Manor Farm, Colworth Lane. These would be 6.9m wide and a maximum of 3.65m high and facilitate growing of soft fruit including strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries.

They said they would be in place for 10 months each year and would be removed in November and December. They are at least 50m from residential properties and it was proposed to landscape unused parts and edges of the site with hedging, trees and wildflower meadows.

Their decision report said the 'development seeks to make provision now to compensate for the future loss of existing polytunnels on land west of the A259 which falls within the 'West of Bersted' strategic allocation for 2,500 houses'. They said there was a lack of a detailed landscape scheme, a 'sequential site assessment and the likely adverse impact on the integrity of the strategic gap'. "The landscape scheme and flooding conflicts are very minor, and a landscaping scheme can be secured by condition. This leaves harm to the integrity of the gap and in this regard, it is material that the landscape is already characterised by polytunnels, that these structures are small scale and temporary and that there will be no significant adverse harm to the landscape character area," the report said.

Plans for polytunnels at a Colworth farm have been refused

However, there is insufficient information relating to species surveys. "Government guidance is clear that the impact of development on protected species should be determined before permission can be granted and conditions cannot be used to require such information," they said.

Bersted Parish Council objected about the scheme creating noise, nuisance and disturbance to the residents nearby and that no application had been made to develop the strategic allocation.

There were 13 letters of objection and 1 of no objection. A long list of concerns raised included loss of residential outlook/amenity from houses/gardens, increase in dust, crop spraying will be harmful to residents, harm to landscape character and the integrity of the strategic gap and increased traffic congestion.

