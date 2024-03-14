Plans unveiled for a new £10 million hospice for Hastings and Rother area

The Hospice was established 37 years ago in its current location; a former Victorian convent on Upper Maze Hill in St Leonards on Sea. The Trustees’ decision reflects the ever-increasing need for hospice services and the challenge of providing them from an aging building that was not designed for modern palliative care.

Dr Karen Clarke, Chief Executive of St Michael's Hospice, said: “The local population is growing, and people are living longer which means a greater demand for our services. Our base on Upper Maze Hill is in a beautiful location and holds a special place in the hearts of many, but parts of the building date back over 160 years which limits the options for developing it into the modern facility that our community needs.”

The project is still in its infancy, with architects currently assessing the potential of the current site. Meanwhile, the hospice is exploring alternative locations that could be suitable. A new site would require good transport links to ensure ease of access for patients, their families and friends, the Hospice workforce, and the community.

The hospice has a provisional timeline of 2030 for completion of the new building. While an overall cost of the project has not been established the organisation will need to raise at least £10 million to support the construction of the new facility, in addition to ongoing operational costs.“Our vision is for a new hospice that not only meets the practical needs of patients, their families and friends, and our team, but also captures the care and compassion that defines St Michael's Hospice - a place where people can live well with dying, death and loss,” said Karen Clarke.

Susan Munroe, Chair of Trustees of St Michael’s Hospice said: “The Board of Trustees is very proud of the wonderful care and support delivered by the St Michael’s Hospice team to the people of Hastings and Rother. Our duty is to the community we serve, and we believe that our community deserves their care to be provided in the best possible environment. We are very excited at the prospect of creating a new facility that the whole community can take pride in; a welcoming and comfortable place for people when they need it.”

