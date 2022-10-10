Plastic pollution project launched on the Ouse and Adur rivers

The two groups are teaming up with teams of litter pickers throughout surrounding villages to target problem areas contributing to river and marine plastic pollution.

Their ultimate aim is to create a sustainable plastic pollution monitoring and removal programme to keep rivers in the area as clean as possible for as long as possible.

In many ways, it’s a regional solution to a global problem – a spokesperson for the OART said 80 per cent of the plastic in our oceans originates from the plastic in our rivers, so tackling litter in our waterways is also key to tackling marine and plastic pollution.

Clearing our rivers of litter.

And it’s all starting sooner rather than later. Litter picks have been organised in Hassocks (October 12), Steyning (October 14), Shoreham (October 16) and Lewes (October 18).

Further litter picks are planned for Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Uckfield and Barcombe. To find out more and get involved, [email protected]

Alistair Whitby, Project Officer at the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust said “Local knowledge and experience is vital if we are to build a greater picture of the sources of litter, gather data as evidence, and lobby for change to reduce the plastic pollution at source.”

Andy Dinsdale from Strandliners added: “Litter picks cannot prevent plastic pollution on their own, so adding a mix of sorting, identifying and recording can build the data rich picture of our environmental plastic pollution, leading to actions for change.”

