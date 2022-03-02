Platinum award for Henry Adams sales team

Henry Adams has offices in Horsham, Billingshurst, Storrington, Midhurst, Chichester and Bognor Regis.

The Platinum Trusted Service Award recognises businesses that excel by going above and beyond to provide consistently excellent customer service year after year.

To be considered for the award, businesses have to win Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award for three consecutive years, collecting at least 50 reviews each year with a minimum rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Henry Adams won Feefo's 'Platinum Trusted Service Award 2022', the highest level achievable on the independent review site

Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised by Feefo with their highest level of award.

“It reflects the hard work and dedication of every member of our team. Importantly, the award is only achieved through the genuine reviews of so many of our customers, making it especially meaningful.

“I’d like to thank each of our customers who took the time to write a review about our staff and our services.

“We read every review written on the platform which gives us a genuinely independent view of their experience of moving home through Henry Adams. Their comments allow us to understand our customers better, which in turn enables us to consistently improve each year.”

Henry Adams registered on the review site three years ago which means it has reached Feefo’s threshold for its highest customer service award in the shortest possible time, with more than 370 reviews over the past year at an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Gareth Overton, head of residential sales, said: “I’m extremely proud of my team. It demonstrates that we can be trusted with handling your property move with care.”