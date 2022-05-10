Platinum Jubilee bank holiday bin collection: Here is when your bins will be collected in Crawley

In celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the UK will be having a four-day weekend to honour Queen Elizabeth’s II Coronation, which will begin on Thursday, June 2, and end on Sunday, June 5.
With all being Bank Holidays, there will be disruption to your usual Rubbish and Recycling bin collections. To allow you enough time to plan, here are the collection times early to remove one less stress from your celebrations.
A spokesman from Crawley Borough Council said: “They will be one day later than normal as Biffa are working on the Thursday Bank Holiday. Friday’s work is being done on the Monday and then all that week is one day late finishing with the next Friday’s work on the Saturday.”
Please note from CBC Household website page: “Over bank holidays we will take one additional average sized sack/bag of rubbish for every day your collection is delayed.”
Here are the NORMAL Rubbish and Recycling bin collection days in your area (Week 1 Rubbish, Week 2 Rubbish and Recycling):
Forge Wood: Mondays
Langley Green: Mondays
Northgate: Mondays
Pound Hill North: Mondays
Three Bridges: Mondays
Tinsley Green: Mondays
Gossops Green: Tuesdays
Ifield: Tuesdays
Ifield Green: Tuesdays
West Green: Tuesdays
Tinsley Lane area: Tuesdays
Furnace Green: Wednesdays
Southgate: Wednesdays
Tilgate: Wednesdays
Town Centre: Wednesdays
Broadfield: Thursdays
Bewbush: Thursdays
Pound Hill South: Fridays
Maidenbower: Fridays
Worth: Fridays
For rural collections, please see link: https://crawley.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2021-11/Rural%20Collections%20Calendar%202022.pdf