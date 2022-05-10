Platinum Jubilee bank holiday bin collection: Here is when your bins will be collected in Crawley

In celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the UK will be having a four-day weekend to honour Queen Elizabeth’s II Coronation, which will begin on Thursday, June 2, and end on Sunday, June 5.

With all being Bank Holidays, there will be disruption to your usual Rubbish and Recycling bin collections. To allow you enough time to plan, here are the collection times early to remove one less stress from your celebrations.

A spokesman from Crawley Borough Council said: “They will be one day later than normal as Biffa are working on the Thursday Bank Holiday. Friday’s work is being done on the Monday and then all that week is one day late finishing with the next Friday’s work on the Saturday.”

Here are when the bins will be collected for the Jubilee weekend

Please note from CBC Household website page: “Over bank holidays we will take one additional average sized sack/bag of rubbish for every day your collection is delayed.”

Here are the NORMAL Rubbish and Recycling bin collection days in your area (Week 1 Rubbish, Week 2 Rubbish and Recycling):

Forge Wood: Mondays

Langley Green: Mondays

Northgate: Mondays

Pound Hill North: Mondays

Three Bridges: Mondays

Tinsley Green: Mondays

Gossops Green: Tuesdays

Ifield: Tuesdays

Ifield Green: Tuesdays

West Green: Tuesdays

Tinsley Lane area: Tuesdays

Furnace Green: Wednesdays

Southgate: Wednesdays

Tilgate: Wednesdays

Town Centre: Wednesdays

Broadfield: Thursdays

Bewbush: Thursdays

Pound Hill South: Fridays

Maidenbower: Fridays

Worth: Fridays

For rural collections, please see link: https://crawley.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2021-11/Rural%20Collections%20Calendar%202022.pdf