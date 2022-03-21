Pledge vow as number of Hastings students missing school increases ‘significantly’

They have signed an Attendance Pledge setting out their support for promoting attendance in local schools.

A Hastings Opportunity Area spokesman said: “Prior to the outbreak of Covid 19, attendance across Hastings schools had improved dramatically. However, recently the number of children and young people who are missing school regularly has increased significantly across the town. Many

children and young people are struggling to return to school after the period of disruption brought about by the pandemic, particularly pupils with Special Educational Needs.”

Local leaders and community organisations have come together to promote the importance of school attendance in Hastings. SUS-220321-163314001

Schools are working to address the problem, supported by funding from East Sussex County Council and the Department for Health and Social Care Covid Outbreak Management Fund as well as additional funding from the Department for Education through the Hastings Opportunity Area.

The funding will help schools develop their own ‘in school’ solutions including providing additional staff to contact families who may benefit from extra support, breakfast clubs and activities to reward and sustain regular attendance, along with before and after school enrichment activities to promote regular school attendance.

MP Sally-Ann Hart said: “Regular attendance at school is an integral part of giving children the best possible start in life and that is why I am so pleased to be adding my name to this local Attendance Pledge in Hastings.

“It is no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on everybody, but this is especially the case for children and young people who have shown remarkable fortitude throughout despite the impact it is has had on their education.

“With all restrictions having recently been lifted, children and young people now have the best opportunity to get back into schools and colleges to catch-up and excel, and they, their families and school staff all have my wholehearted support in making this happen.”

The mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, added: “I work in a local school myself and know just how important good attendance is.

“As well as improving students’ education, being with their friends and having the opportunity to join school clubs and play sports helps their mental health.

“Please do all you can to encourage your children to attend school every day. ”