Polegate gardener found dead at home

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (May 19) heard Paul Greeno, a self-employed gardener, was found at his home in Cornmill Gardens on December 18.

Jeremey Patterson, friend of Mr Greeno, said he was called around 5pm on December 18 by other other friends who hadn't heard from Mr Greeno.

The friends went to his house and, using a ladder, were able to see through the window that he was dead in the bedroom, Mr Patterson said.

Inquests at Eastbourne Town Hall (photo by Jon Rigby)

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.20pm and Mr Greeno was declared dead that evening, the inquest heard.

Mr Greeno had 'quite severe mental health problems' and on prescribed medication, according to his GP Dr Michael Sharp.

He said although Mr Greeno was involved with STAR – the drug and alcohol recovery service – he wouldn't describe him as an alcoholic.

A report from STAR said Mr Greeno ‘engaged well’ and was ‘receptive to support’.

Mr Greeno was discharged from STAR in September last year, the inquest heard.

Dr Sharp said Mr Greeno cared for his father until his death in May 2021 and also had bad neck pain which was causing him problems.

He said, “There was no indication over the last six months he was having mental health problems. A flare in his neck pain was the problem and his father's death.

“He'd always been good at getting in touch about mental health. I'm surprised he didn't get in touch if he was having a relapse.”

Toxicology reports found Mr Greeno had high levels of three types of drugs in his system as well as some alcohol.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “There was three very toxic levels of three different drugs.”

Mr Craze ruled that on the balance of probability, Mr Greeno took his own life. He said, “There’s no pleasure in coming to such a verdict.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity's helpline number is 116 123.