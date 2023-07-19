NationalWorldTV
Police appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision in Felpham

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Felpham last week.
By Connor Gormley
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

The incident, which involved a black BMW and a dark blue Audi, took place at about 9pm on the A259 Felpham Bypass at Charles Purley way on Thursday, July 13.

Both drivers, a 22-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, sustained injuries during the incident and were taken to hospital, police said.

Now, officers are investigating the incident, launching an appeal for anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Police officers. Photo: Sussex Police.Police officers. Photo: Sussex Police.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ternhill.

