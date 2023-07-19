The incident, which involved a black BMW and a dark blue Audi, took place at about 9pm on the A259 Felpham Bypass at Charles Purley way on Thursday, July 13.
Both drivers, a 22-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, sustained injuries during the incident and were taken to hospital, police said.
Now, officers are investigating the incident, launching an appeal for anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ternhill.