Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision blocks road in Bognor Regis

The incident took place at 7.30am this morning on Chichester Road, in North Bersted. Emergency services remain at the scene near the junction with The Boulevard and a road closure will remain in place until they respond to the incident.
AA route planner has reported that the collision involved a motorcycle and a van. Traffic is slow both ways from The Royal Oak Pub to The Boulevard, and it’s likely to stay that way for the rest of the morning.
"Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have appealed for anyone who saw what happened anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.”
To report information to Sussex Police, go online or email collision.appealsussex.police.uk, quoting operation Buckhurst.
Read more