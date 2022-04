Horsham police say that ‘a significant number’ of cars were damaged and they are now asking car owners to come forward if their vehicles were affected.

A spokesperson said: “To help us identify all the damaged cars, please contact us on 101 or orlo.uk/BRjU4 if your car was damaged overnight.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you read? Hundreds expected to take part in Horsham Riverside Walk