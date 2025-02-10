Police investigation continues following 'suspected stabbing' in Eastbourne

Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:59 BST
Police have remained on the scene of a ‘suspected stabbing’ in Eastbourne as investigations continue.

Emergency services were called to Hazelwood Avenue at about 1.25pm on Sunday, February 9, to reports of a ‘suspected stabbing’, Sussex Police confirmed.

A 57-year-old local man was air-lifted to hospital for treatment, and a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving, Sussex Police said.

In a statement shared at 4.12pm yesterday (Sunday), the police force confirmed that the suspect remained in custody.

Photos taken today show the scene cordoned off, as officers in hazmat suits enter the address in Hazelwood Avenue.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis has asked anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Fordwich.

You can read the full story here.

Photo from the scene today (Monday)

