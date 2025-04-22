Police issue urgent public appeal to help find missing East Sussex teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an urgent appeal to try and locate a teenager missing in East Sussex.

Police have said that Kai, 17, is missing from Brighton and may have travelled to Newhaven and Eastbourne where he may have travelled.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police: "We are searching for Kai, who is 17 and missing from Brighton.

“Kai is 5'11", has cropped dark blonde hair, and has a moustache. He was last seen wearing light coloured jeans, a long sleeve shirt and a black coat.

“As well as Brighton, Kai is known to have links to Newhaven and Eastbourne, and may travel to the areas.

“If you see Kai, call 101 quoting reference 1074 of 20/04.”