Police launch appeal for information after volunteer foodbank in Bognor Regis burgled

Sussex Police are asking for witnesses and information after a community-run foodbank in Bognor Regis was burgled last week.

Officers were called to a break-in at Jeneses Community Centre on Linden Road in Bognor Regis on June 30 last week.

A spokesperson said forced entry is believed to have been gained sometime between 2pm and 6pm and a quantity of cash was stolen from the premises.

Forensics Investigators have attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident, including anyone who captured relevant CCTV or dashcam footage has been asked to report it online, or call 101 quoting serial 1372 of 30/06.

Do you know anything that might help the police? Photo: Jeneses Community Centre

the Jeneses Community Centre has been home to a volunteer-led foodbank since 2021; repurposing excess food from supermarkets and organisations like FareShare, members of the public are free to attend the food bank and collect however much they need, with no requirement for formal paperwork.