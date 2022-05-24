Police launch investigation into series of distraction burglaries in Bognor Regis

At least 12 incidents of burglaries taking place between March 19 and April 24 have been reported to police.

On each occasion, thieves targeted elderly victims and stole a number of items including cash and jewellery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of these items have now been discovered after a series of investigations by Sussex Police officers.

Recognise any of these items? contact Sussex Police

Police are urging anyone who recognises the pictured items to to come forward and collect them, or anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.

Following a series of enquiries, officers arrested and charged a man with two recent offences in the town May 16 and May 17.

James Beaney, 45, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, is charged with burglary and trespassing with intent to steal.

He appeared a Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday May 20, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17.

“I would like to remind people to always check the identity of any callers, especially if they are unexpected. No professional will mind waiting outside whilst you make a call to confirm their identity and police officers will always show their warrant card,” said Detective Alan Pack.

If you have information about any of these incidents and would like to contact Sussex Police, call 101 or do so online, quoting reference 47220088869.