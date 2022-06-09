Police oppose take-away's late-night licence describing the Brighton parade as a 'hot spot' for violence

Sussex Police said the stretch between Aldi and Costa along London Road was well-known for anti-social behaviour and begging during a licencing panel hearing for Surf ‘n’ Fries, which opened there last year.

During the hearing on June 8, force licensing officer Hannah Staplehurst said that area was also recently identified as a hotspot for violence against women and girls and serious violence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Staplehurst repeated details of crime figures from papers before the panel of three councillors – Jackie O’Quinn, Clare Rainey and Dee Simson – which said there were 1,234 recorded crimes between 1 May, 2021 to 30 April, 2022 along the road from York Place to Preston Circus.

Surf 'n' Fries in London Road, Brighton, wants to stay open later

She said the area between Aldi and Costa, where the business is based, is well known for anti-social behaviour and begging.

Ms Staplehurst said: “Micro hotspot analysis of violence offences around London Road highlight that three of the four hotspot areas are likely to be around late-night fast food locations. Between Monday and Friday, violent offending in these micro hotspots is likely to peak after school between 3pm and 6pm.

“However, on a Friday and Saturday evening, it is likely to peak around 8pm and midnight.

“Unlike during the week offending is more likely to continue until 5am.”

London Road, Brighton, crime stats map

Offences along London Road are concentrated between Superdrug and KFC and around Aldi and McDonald’s.

Surf ‘n’ Fries, which opened in November 2021 in the former Tui shop, has applied to open until 2am every day.

It is run by Carmarthenshire Services Ltd, whose directors Peter Adelatta, 33, and Sobhy Khier Saad, 37, work full time in the shop.

Their licence bid also faces opposition from council officers.

London Road is in the council’s special stress area, where the policy is to refuse new late-night licences to help reduce crime and disorder unless the applicant can show there are exceptional circumstances in their case.

Licensing officer Donna Lynsdale said Carmarthenshire Services Ltd had not provided any exceptional circumstances to break with policy.

She confirmed between York Place and Preston Circus, there are 11 businesses with late-night refreshment licences, eight go beyond midnight, and two are until 4am.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “It’s interesting there is that amount as it’s such a hot spot area for crime. It does indicate very heavily.

“If only we could take back some of those licences, but we can’t because they are historic licences.”

Mr Saad said the late hours would help the business survive.

He said: “We are a small business struggling in this area. I appreciate it is a stress area, and London Road is a dangerous road to work on, but we are really struggling.

“I don’t want to put extra hours in, but the only hope is to get in these couple or three hours to increase our revenue.”

He offered to limit sales to takeaways or delivery only.