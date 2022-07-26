Police patrol Hastings street after reports of drug dealing

Officers were out and about in White Rock Gardens on July 24 as they responded to local fears that drug taking and dealing were occurring in the region.
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “Patrolling White Rock Gardens and Prospect place on Sunday (July 24), after we received reports of drug dealing in the area.
“From speaking to local residents, people have been sitting on walls close to houses during the day frequently using drugs. Unfortunately, they were not around while we were, but this has prompted further directed patrols in the area.
“Please continue to report any anti-social behaviour, if we know about it, we can deal with it.
“Report online or call 101, in an emergency or crime in progress, please call 999. You can also report a crime anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”