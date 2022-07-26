Police patrol Hastings street after reports of drug dealing

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “Patrolling White Rock Gardens and Prospect place on Sunday (July 24), after we received reports of drug dealing in the area."

Officers were out and about in White Rock Gardens on July 24 as they responded to local fears that drug taking and dealing were occurring in the region.

“From speaking to local residents, people have been sitting on walls close to houses during the day frequently using drugs. Unfortunately, they were not around while we were, but this has prompted further directed patrols in the area.

“Please continue to report any anti-social behaviour, if we know about it, we can deal with it.