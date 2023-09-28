Police release new image in search of missing 44 year-old man from Eastbourne

Police have released a new image of a man missing from Eastbourne.

George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27 causing police to issue an urgent appeal.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for George, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"He is described as 6’ and with brown hair, wearing a dark grey blazer and possibly grey trousers.

"George is known to frequent the Hampden Park area of Eastbourne, and also has links to Lancashire.