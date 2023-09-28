Police release new image in search of missing 44 year-old man from Eastbourne
Police have released a new image of a man missing from Eastbourne.
George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27 causing police to issue an urgent appeal.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for George, who is missing from Eastbourne.
"He is described as 6’ and with brown hair, wearing a dark grey blazer and possibly grey trousers.
"George is known to frequent the Hampden Park area of Eastbourne, and also has links to Lancashire.
“If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting derail 579 of 27/09.”