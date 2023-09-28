BREAKING
Police release new image in search of missing 44 year-old man from Eastbourne

Police have released a new image of a man missing from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST
George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27 causing police to issue an urgent appeal.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for George, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"George, 44, was last seen around 11.20am on Wednesday (September 27) and concern is growing for his welfare.

George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27 causing police to issue an urgent appeal. Picture: Sussex PoliceGeorge, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27 causing police to issue an urgent appeal. Picture: Sussex Police
George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27 causing police to issue an urgent appeal. Picture: Sussex Police

"He is described as 6’ and with brown hair, wearing a dark grey blazer and possibly grey trousers.

"George is known to frequent the Hampden Park area of Eastbourne, and also has links to Lancashire.

“If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting derail 579 of 27/09.”

