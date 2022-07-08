Police warning after four motorcycles stolen in Hastings and Rother in 24 hours

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “We have received four reports in the last 24 hours of motorcycles/moped thefts from the area of Hastings and Rother.
“As a result, Hastings and Rother Police are advising owners of motorcycles and mopeds to review their security and storage.”
Sussex Police advised people to use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.
It also said to secure bikes with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture. A cover also provides another time consuming obstacle for the thief.
A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately security measures can’t guarantee your bike won’t be stolen but, by using multiple security measures, you can make it harder and less attractive for thieves.”