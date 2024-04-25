Pop-up live music and 'spring in the square' event to be held in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s all part of a ‘Spring in the Square’ event being held in Piries Place over the bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday May 4 from 11am to 4pm, Sussex Green Living will be taking centre stage with their converted milk float, offering a host of interactive games, music and activities based around sustainability.

Families are welcome to join two free potting and planting workshops at 11.30am and 3pm. Visitors will have a chance to plant seeds in peat free compost using preloved pots and decorate upcycled milk cartons.

An eco-friendly live music event is being held in Piries Place, Horsham, over the bank holiday weekend

A spokesperson said: “All of the creations will be yours to take away and continue growing at home. Pick from a range of sunflower seeds, wildflower seeds or dwarf french beans."

Keith Ellis from Movingsounds will be entertaining crowds with interactive games and music throughout the day. Visitors will also be able to browse a collection of sustainable toys, gifts and books at the FairKind Child stall.

Vegan Fest Horsham will also be on site with a range of recipes, tasters and tips on living a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle.

