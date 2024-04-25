Pop-up live music and 'spring in the square' event to be held in Horsham

Fun-filled activities including pop-up live music and seed-planting workshops are to take place in Horsham town centre next week.
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Apr 2024, 13:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s all part of a ‘Spring in the Square’ event being held in Piries Place over the bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday May 4 from 11am to 4pm, Sussex Green Living will be taking centre stage with their converted milk float, offering a host of interactive games, music and activities based around sustainability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Families are welcome to join two free potting and planting workshops at 11.30am and 3pm. Visitors will have a chance to plant seeds in peat free compost using preloved pots and decorate upcycled milk cartons.

An eco-friendly live music event is being held in Piries Place, Horsham, over the bank holiday weekendAn eco-friendly live music event is being held in Piries Place, Horsham, over the bank holiday weekend
An eco-friendly live music event is being held in Piries Place, Horsham, over the bank holiday weekend

A spokesperson said: “All of the creations will be yours to take away and continue growing at home. Pick from a range of sunflower seeds, wildflower seeds or dwarf french beans."

Keith Ellis from Movingsounds will be entertaining crowds with interactive games and music throughout the day. Visitors will also be able to browse a collection of sustainable toys, gifts and books at the FairKind Child stall.

Vegan Fest Horsham will also be on site with a range of recipes, tasters and tips on living a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? South Downs village pub reopens as residents fight to save it

Roadworks lead to public abuse for bus drivers in Horsham

On Sunday May 5 Piries Place will feature back to back live music from 11am to 4pm. The event will feature talented local musicians performing a variety of genres, ensuring there's something for everyone. Starting with soulful melodies from acoustic singer Artie Godden to upbeat tunes from Big Notes Choir and finishing with the tropical sounds of Steel Tribe.

Related topics:Spring