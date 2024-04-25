Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But crusading councillor Colin Minto is now calling on people to be supportive to the drivers while the road disruption continues.

“The drivers are seemingly being blamed for closing the roads and being late,” said Colin. “The abuse is to such an extent that drivers are going home in tears.”

He went on: “These wonderful, hard working and passionate people take responsibility for getting us from A to B safely, and through no fault of their own, they are being hampered by all the gas works and roadworks all over the district that are absolutely nothing to do with them.

"They are compromised the same as everyone else.”

And he thanked the drivers for their service “struggling to navigate all the road restrictions” and said the majority of people appreciated everything they did.

And, after posting a social media message urging people to share positive vibes to counteract the abuse being levelled at the drivers, there was a flood of public support with many sharing their admiration for the drivers’ work.

Colin added: “I'm delighted with the positive and grateful response from the public following me sharing the story of the abuse bus drivers are getting currently.

"Bus drivers are amongst an incredible group of people that serve the district community and deserve our appreciation and thanks at all times.”