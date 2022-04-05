Popular Arlington Bluebell Walk will support Sussex charities

It is open daily from 10am until 5pm between April 13 and May 19 with 23 different charities providing refreshments and welcoming visitors each day.

The Bluebell Walk and Farm Trails - situated near to Eastbourne, Polegate and Hailsham - has traditionally been incredibly popular since it first opened in 1972.

Owner John McCutchan can’t wait to welcome everyone back and said: “I am so pleased that the Bluebell Walk will be fully open for 2022 - and I mean fully.

“I’ve been organising this for many years which was first started by my late wife Carolyn. Nothing gives me greater pleasure than to welcome in the public who love to come and see our beautiful bluebells and white wood anemones.

“It has been a difficult time for everyone, and now I am very optimistic of a very high turnout for 2022.

“The most visitors we have had in one season before has been 25,000 and this year could well be more because due to Lockdown, some won’t have been here for three years.

“It is also very pleasing to be able to welcome so many different local charities, who will benefit from money spent on food, drink and different stalls. Supporting these groups has always been very important to our family.”

John has kept incredibly busy during Lockdown, making a series of improvements to Bates Green Farm.

He said: “The farm is looking lovely and there is also plenty to see in the woods and on the Farm Trails. Regular visitors like to see new things that we have done, including insulating the Bluebell Barn and creating the Front Terrace.

“This year, Bates Green Garden is also open, a tranquil 1.5 acres plantsperson’s garden, designed and planted by Carolyn since 1968 and now restored by Emma Wild and her team, as over the years of Carolyn’s illness it had become neglected.”

Unlike last year, there is no need to pre-book, you can just turn up; on the day.

John said: “Walking, enjoying the bluebells, the Farm Trail plus food, drink and so much more - it really does add up to a fun day out for everyone, young and old.”

For more information on the walk visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk.

