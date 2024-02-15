Popular Arundel postman retires, giving him more time for his historic walking tours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Alderton has been a postman in Arundel for ten years and has gathered a huge amount of knowledge of the market town's streets and history in that time.

He and his partner Karen, who live in Walberton, have been running Arundel Historic Tours since 2013 and they published Arundel A Postman's View in 2020, drawing on all their experience to create their own tribute to the town.

Martin grew up there and being a postman, he got to know many parts of the town that other people can easily miss.

Martin and Karen Alderton, who run Arundel Town Tours, and their first book

He said: "I had 15 years at Royal Mail, ten at Arundel, where I was a postman in the early '80s. Proper uniforms and bikes to today's shorts and fluorescent jackets, it's a huge step to retirement, scary if I'm honest."

Fed up of seeing thousands of tourists leaving Arundel knowing very little about it, he started running 'turn up and go' walking tours and wrote the book to share his love for the town.

Arundel The Dark Side followed in November 2021, bringing together many ghost stories, murders, smuggling, highwaymen and strange stories from around the town.

The books give visitors something to take away with them, to point them towards the many interesting buildings and architecture that are away from the High Street and to inform, educate and inspire.

Martin had his last day as a postman today and is now free to build on his Arundel Walking Tours.

He said: "To go back to turn up and go tours every day, where we started ten years ago, is exciting and will keep the walking going. Not quite the 22,000 steps on my round every step will help.

"Our new tours will be from the Memorial Island in the High Street at 11am and 1pm, leaving any group bookings, Meet and Greets and presentations at other times.

"An hour or so up to the Cathedral will give all the whys and wherefores about the Duke, the Castle, the church and Cathedral, along with general information about the architecture and people that make Arundel what we see today."