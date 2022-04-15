The Joker in Brighton has been named the best pub in the county.

The pub, in Preston Road, has scooped the prize for the best pub in East Sussex in the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 94 county winners, which were selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London on June 22, where regional winners and an overall national winner will be announced.

The Joker pub was named the best in East Sussex in the 2022 Pub & Bar Awards

The Joker’s manager Vee Napier said: “We’re thrilled to be announced the winner of this award, after a tough few years for the venue and industry it’s fantastic to see the venue bounce back to great success and welcome old and new customers. We’re humbled to be voted Best Pub in The County, we’ve always tried to run our business from a place of love, creating a home from home for staff, customers and the community.”

The Joker was also recently named in the top ten for its cocktails and has just launched a monthly Jazz Lounge event, showcasing local jazz. The pub also hosts Sip & Paint nights. Find out more at thejokerbrighton.comHave you also read: Brighton hotel scoops the prize for the best afternoon tea for the third time | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)