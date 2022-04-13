Brighton hotel scoops the prize for the best afternoon tea for the third time

The Grand Brighton hotel has scooped the title of the best afternoon tea for the third time at this year’s BRAVO awards.

The seafront hotel was shortlisted in the afternoon tea category against several other local businesses and took home first prize after a public vote.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BRAVOS, or the Brighton Restaurant Awards Vote Online, returned for its fifth year with 16 awards, giving the Brighton community the chance to vote for their favourite restaurants, with the results announced last week.

The Grand Brighton's hotel manager Riaan and pastry chef, Molly with this year’s BRAVOS award

This is the third time the hotel’s Grand Afternoon Tea has scooped the top prize as it also consecutively won in 2019 and 2020.

Charlotte Alldis, director of marketing at The Grand Brighton, said: “This is brilliant news that we’ve received the top award once again. We like to make a grand occasion out of afternoon tea and work hard to ensure we provide an exceptional offering so we’re glad Brighton agrees.

“It comes at a perfect time as we’ve just launched a bigger and better afternoon tea offering which I’m sure the public will love just as much, if not more.

“There are some incredible restaurants and businesses on the shortlist, so we’re honoured to be included. Thank you to everyone who voted, it means a lot to the team and is much deserved for all their hard work.”

The prize for the Grand Brighton comes as the hotel has just introduced some new afternoon teas

This month, the Grand Brighton launched its new afternoon tea with a sweet twist – guests can enjoy a fresh new menu which includes tasty savouries to start with, freshly made sandwiches, Shipton Mill scones, mini cakes and pastries, and the chef’s favourites from the brand-new cake trolley.

The Grand has also launched two further afternoon teas – a full vegan afternoon tea as well as a gluten-free offering to ensure there is something to suit everyone.

Guests can also upgrade their experience by adding a tipple of their choice. The Brighton G&Tea is perfect for gin-lovers whilst the Moet Moments afternoon tea suits those who prefer bubbles. A new addition to the menu is the Sussex Sparkling afternoon tea offering guests a glass of local Ridgeview Cavendish.

Some of the sweet treats as part of the afternoon teas at The Grand Brighton

Afternoon teas are served in the hotel's Victoria Terrace and lounge with sea-views.

The Grand’s new afternoon tea is priced from £35 per person. For more information, visit https://www.grandbrighton.co.uk/dining-and-lounge/afternoon-tea.