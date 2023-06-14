And the show, which runs from 10am – 5pm, has a new venue this year Rye Rugby Club, New Road, Rye. It will feature around 250 cars, and 50 trade and charity stalls and there will be children's rides and refreshments, including a bar .The entrance fee for adults is only £5 and parking, programmes and accompanied children under 16 are all free.
Late entries for pre-1982 classic cars will be accepted on the day at a cost of £15 per car. All profits will be shared among local good causes and charities including Rye and Winchelsea District Memorial Hospital, Demelza, and Rotary charity The Yellowmen.