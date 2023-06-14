NationalWorldTV
Popular Classic Car Show returns this weekend at Rye after three year break

Sunday June 18, Father’s Day, sees the return of the ever popular Rotary Club of Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre for the first time in three years.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST
And the show, which runs from 10am – 5pm, has a new venue this year Rye Rugby Club, New Road, Rye. It will feature around 250 cars, and 50 trade and charity stalls and there will be children's rides and refreshments, including a bar .The entrance fee for adults is only £5 and parking, programmes and accompanied children under 16 are all free.

Late entries for pre-1982 classic cars will be accepted on the day at a cost of £15 per car. All profits will be shared among local good causes and charities including Rye and Winchelsea District Memorial Hospital, Demelza, and Rotary charity The Yellowmen.

