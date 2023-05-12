The popular Anglo-Continental Street market returns to Devonshire Road, Bexhill, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May

​The road will be closed to traffic to make room for many unique stalls there for people to enjoy, including French traders offering freshly baked bread, paella, charcuterie, cheeses and olives. Local traders and crafts people will have stalls offering hand crafted gifts, antique/retro style home furnishings, jewellery, gifts, flowers and plants as well as many other unique offerings. Event organiser Brian Comber, of Bexhill Lions, said: We are looking forward to welcoming visitors and our traders to the Bexhill Market. Come along and visit the market, then head to the Bexhill Showcase running alongside the Coronation Bandstand.

"Bexhill Lions will be there, so do drop in and see what our volunteers do, how they are helping our community and how they have Fun doing it."

For market related questions please contact Brian on 07377 259 153 or [email protected] For more information on Bexhill Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk their Facebook page or call the Club Secretary on 0345 833 9591.

