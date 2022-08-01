The ‘Cuppa-love’ kiosk offers a range of hot and cold drinks, as well as ice creams and toasted waffles.
The kiosk is run by concessioner Simon Trussell and is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am-6pm.
Visitors can also enjoy the Pitch and Putt course, which has reopened. The course is free to play until the end of September. People are encouraged to bring their own clubs and equipment, although clubs can be hired out.
Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council said: “The new kiosk will give the visitors of the park a place to relax and enjoy some food or drink. They can also have fun on the Pitch and Putt course.
“Goffs Park is the oldest park in Crawley. It is the perfect place for a day out during the summer holidays.”
Find out more at: crawley.gov.uk/goffspark