As well as providing borough council services, the wider regeneration scheme will also include 273 flats (of which 109 will be affordable), a new public square, public realm improvements, ground floor commercial space for a restaurant/café and district energy centre.
The new town hall will:
- Secure the council’s finances through the ability to generate new revenue from commercial office tenants whilst achieving significant savings on the council’s current running costs
- Provide a better, fit-for-purpose building for customers, staff and councillors
- Contribute to achieving the council’s wider ambitions around affordable housing, post-Covid economic recovery, and tackling climate change
Michael Jones, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “With the new town hall sign in place, things are beginning to take final shape, which is very exciting.”
For more information, please visit: investcrawley.co.uk/town-hall