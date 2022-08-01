As well as providing borough council services, the wider regeneration scheme will also include 273 flats (of which 109 will be affordable), a new public square, public realm improvements, ground floor commercial space for a restaurant/café and district energy centre.

The new town hall will:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Secure the council’s finances through the ability to generate new revenue from commercial office tenants whilst achieving significant savings on the council’s current running costs

Crawley Borough Council install new ‘town hall’ sign

- Provide a better, fit-for-purpose building for customers, staff and councillors

- Contribute to achieving the council’s wider ambitions around affordable housing, post-Covid economic recovery, and tackling climate change

Michael Jones, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “With the new town hall sign in place, things are beginning to take final shape, which is very exciting.”