The Clarence pub, in Hastings town centre, has re-opened after being closed for more than three months due to flooding in January.

The pub, in Middle Street, close to Priory Meadow shopping centre, has been the subject of a major investment by Craft Union Pub Company. The pub welcomed back regulars at a launch party on April 29. It has been re-vamped throughout, with a refreshed interior, beautiful garden space and enhanced exterior. New additions have also been added to the pub, as well as the upgrading of the existing sporting facilities.

Whilst the Clarence has undergone a refurbishment, it keeps its warm welcoming atmosphere and familiar faces behind the bar. Operator Alison Kriek has been an integral part of the community and pub for the past five years and is excited to continue serving guests into the pub's new chapter.

Alison said: “I am so pleased to have the doors to the Clarence open again. The pub looks amazing after its refresh, and the team and I are so excited to welcome everyone back.”

The local community of Hastings is really important to Alison and the team at the Clarence, and Alison is always finding ways to support and give back to those who need it. Alison is very supportive of individuals in the community, backing local sports teams, amongst other causes, including a range of national support, too.

The pub will continue to host pool league matches, on Mondays and Tuesdays, with Alison being highly regarded in the area for her previous success in the pool sector! On top of this, The Clarence will also continue to host darts teams for league matches on Thursday nights, so why not come along and watch.

Darts and Pool matches are not where the sports offering ends. The Clarence has a number of areas where live sports can be viewed, which means all you sports fans do not have to miss out on any of the action. Sundays are sports days and matches will also be shown all day as well as throughout the week. Other weekly entertainment includes Whacky Wednesday and live bands on Saturdays.

Alison added: “The community is a huge part of my life at the Clarence and I love being able to help those around me. We hope that we will see you all, to have some fun at our different events throughout the weeks and a refreshing drink. We also cannot wait to celebrate our reopening with you at our upcoming launch party, which the team and I are so excited about.”

To find out more about the Clarence and what they will have going on at the pub check out their website and Facebook. www.craftunionpubs.com/clarence-pub-hastings and www.facebook.com/ClarenceHastingsPub/.

