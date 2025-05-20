Popular monthly table sale returns to Hastings Old Town church

St Clements Church

The Two Towers Trust, the charity which raises funds for the two mediaeval church buildings of St Clement’s and All Saints has announced that the monthly Saturday table sale will return from Saturday June 7.

A highly successful Morris Dancers’ Breakfast on Monday May 5 saw over 100 breakfasts served in St Clement’s Church, raising over £350 for the charity.

The parish lunches on the first Saturday of each month continue to raise funds for the trust.

The table sale, on Saturday June 7, will run from 11 am until 2.30pm They will then run on the first Saturday of each month, until October.

Anyone interested in having a stall should contact Vanessa or Kevin on Hastings (01424) 444483.