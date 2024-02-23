Popular St Leonards community pub has beer festival this weekend

It takes place at the pub, on the corner of London Road and Tower Road, from Friday February 23 – Sunday 25. The pub is open all day offering over 20 real ales from independent breweries and seven ciders. Pints, halfs and third of a pints are available.

Among the beers on offer are a 6.5 percent green-hopped IPA from Dark Star, as well as Dark Star’s nine percent prized Old Ale, based on George Gale’s recipe. Other beers include Vibrant Forst Black Forest Porter and Nightjar Tanager, a four percent stout brewed with orange peel.

The Tower was named CAMRA’s South East Sussex Pub of the Year for five years running and staff and customers regularly raise funds for charity and local good causes.

It has a cosy, welcoming atmosphere and was also voted as the best community pub in south east Sussex by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) on a number of occasions.

