Popular Worthing coffee shop marks one year of trading with event to thank its customers

​An independent coffee shop celebrated its one-year anniversary last month, with an event at its Chapel Road store.

Ben Jones, co-owner of Jones Coffee Co, said: “It’s been an exciting and also challenging first year since we opened, and the overwhelming thing we want to celebrate is all the wonderful visitors to the shop and people we’ve met in that time.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback, which is what means the most, and we’re hugely grateful to everyone who has visited for a coffee, to those who return each day, and also to those we’ve worked with and who have helped spread the word that we’re here.

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of Jones Coffee Co. Photo: Jones Coffee Co

“From day one we very much wanted to be a space for all the community, that celebrates great coffee, simple food, and a homely environment to visit.”

The last year has seen the coffee shop partner with local charities, including Turning Tides for their Christmas seasonal drinks, as well as local community groups such as Kalm Horizons, who hosted a meditation and celebration-of-the-sea evening at the shop in May.

Katie Jones, co-owner, added: “We’ve loved meeting everyone since we opened and we loved seeing as many people as possible on 11th August, including our neighbours, regulars, suppliers, and some people who discovered us for the first time.