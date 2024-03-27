Post office set to close in West Sussex village for ‘extensive building work’: what you need to know
The premises at Station Road needs to shut its doors on Monday, April 15.
The Post Office said the work should take just over three weeks to complete, which would allow the post office to reopen on Friday, May 10, at 9am.
Callum Bonfield, Post Office Multiple Accounts lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”
The Post Office said alternative branches include Copthorne Bank Post Office, RH10 3QX, and Heathcote Drive Post Office at 59 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead, RH19 1NB.
The Post Office said: “With over 11,500 branches, Post Office has the biggest retail network in the UK, with more branches than all the banks and building societies combined.”