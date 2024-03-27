Post office set to close in West Sussex village for ‘extensive building work’: what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The premises at Station Road needs to shut its doors on Monday, April 15.

The Post Office said the work should take just over three weeks to complete, which would allow the post office to reopen on Friday, May 10, at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Bonfield, Post Office Multiple Accounts lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

Crawley Down Post Office is set to close temporarily for extensive building work

The Post Office said alternative branches include Copthorne Bank Post Office, RH10 3QX, and Heathcote Drive Post Office at 59 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead, RH19 1NB.