Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event took place around midday on Tuesday, March 26, and saw staff and guests enjoy a birthday cake in the reception area.

Assistant manager Tom Woodburn said the leisure centre broke out the balloons and party poppers and invited old and new members to join in the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the event featured a giant picture collage too, showing people’s photos and memories from the past 25 years. Visit www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-triangle.

Staff at The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill celebrate its 25th anniversary

Tom, who grew up in Burgess Hill said: “Back in 1999 The Queen came to open our leisure centre officially for us. I can remember being in school and being shipped in to welcome her.”

Tom has been working at The Triangle for six years and is proud of the positive impact the centre has had on the health and fitness of Burgess Hill residents. He said: “We’re here for our community – all ages.”

“It’s amazing to see all the different changes and how it’s evolved,” he continued. “Just recently we’ve had a lot of work done at the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom explained that The Triangle has benefited from all-new gym equipment, as well as a brand new arena floor with new lines so the centre can accommodate more sports. The recent £765,000 refurbishment has also seen hundreds of solar panels appear on the roof as part of a new £200k solar photovoltaic system that was installed.

Tom said his favourite parts of his job at The Triangle are ‘all the fantastic people’ he gets to work with and helping younger people on their career pathways.

He said: “The point of doing this today (Tuesday) was to highlight what an amazing facility we’ve got on site for our community. At the heart of everything we are a community leisure centre so we do a lot of fantastic wellbeing work here for our customers and vulnerable people, both adults and children. We create a safeguarding environment for children for learning to swim, gymnastics and all that amazing stuff, as well as adult mornings for the older generation.”