Hundreds of properties in Arundel have reportedly experienced a power cut this afternoon (Friday, December 22).

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has reported a power outage in the BN18 postcode area – which contains a total of 651 individual properties, according to postcodearea.co.uk.

"We're sorry for the loss of supply,” a SSEN spokesperson said.

"We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

A power cut has hit part of Arundel (Stock image/ Sussex World)

The outage was reported at 11.25am and SSEN ‘aim to have power restored by 4.30pm’.

This incident comes after a power cut left more than 200 people in Wick without electricity on Wednesday morning.