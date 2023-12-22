BREAKING

Power cut reported in Arundel; hundreds of properties affected

Hundreds of properties in Arundel have reportedly experienced a power cut this afternoon (Friday, December 22).
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 13:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has reported a power outage in the BN18 postcode area – which contains a total of 651 individual properties, according to postcodearea.co.uk.

"We're sorry for the loss of supply,” a SSEN spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

Most Popular
A power cut has hit part of Arundel (Stock image/ Sussex World)A power cut has hit part of Arundel (Stock image/ Sussex World)
A power cut has hit part of Arundel (Stock image/ Sussex World)

The outage was reported at 11.25am and SSEN ‘aim to have power restored by 4.30pm’.

This incident comes after a power cut left more than 200 people in Wick without electricity on Wednesday morning.

One resident said he received a text from UK Power Networks that said engineers had switched off power in the BN17 7 area ‘in the interest of the public’s health and safety’. It said there had been reports that an overhead cable was on the ground.

Related topics:Arundel