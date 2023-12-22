Power cut reported in Arundel; hundreds of properties affected
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has reported a power outage in the BN18 postcode area – which contains a total of 651 individual properties, according to postcodearea.co.uk.
"We're sorry for the loss of supply,” a SSEN spokesperson said.
"We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”
The outage was reported at 11.25am and SSEN ‘aim to have power restored by 4.30pm’.
This incident comes after a power cut left more than 200 people in Wick without electricity on Wednesday morning.
One resident said he received a text from UK Power Networks that said engineers had switched off power in the BN17 7 area ‘in the interest of the public’s health and safety’. It said there had been reports that an overhead cable was on the ground.