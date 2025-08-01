Pride pioneer to receive honorary doctorate from University of Brighton

An activist who helped organise the UK’s first Pride march is set to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Brighton.

Ted Brown, 75, helped to organise the UK’s first Gay Pride march in 1972 before becoming a leading light in the gay and British civil rights movements.

In recognition of his activism spanning more than half a century, he will receive the honorary Doctor of Letters today (Friday, August 1), before leading the line at Brighton Pride over the weekend.

Ted joined the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) at the age of 20, and campaigned with the group for LGBTQ+ rights. His work with the GLF helped to lay the foundation for what is now Pride in London – a movement of defiance, joy, and solidarity that continues to draw over 1.5 million people annually.

Ted Brown. Photo: University of Brighton

He said: “I never imagined that standing up for who I am and for what I believe in would become what it is today”.

His activism has consistently intersected with issues of race, gender, media bias, and structural injustice. Ted helped stage the now-iconic ‘kiss-in’ protest in London in 1972, publicly confronting the criminalisation of same-sex intimacy.

He later co-founded Black Lesbians and Gays Against Media Homophobia in 1990 as a response to treatment of footballer Justin Fashanu, the world’s first openly gay professional player.

Ted added: “To be recognised by University of Brighton, not just for the march or the moments people remember, but for the long road it took to get here, means everything to me.

"The university’s values of courage and equity truly reflect the conviction behind everything I do.

"And now, many years later, I feel very proud to receive this honour thinking about all those who came before me, stood with me and continue fighting for their rightful place in this world.”

Professor Donna Whitehead, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, said: “Ted Brown has not just shaped British civil rights history, he has helped to write it. As our city prepares for Brighton Pride this weekend, it’s clear that Ted has changed this country for the better. His lifelong commitment to fairness, visibility, and justice reflects the very values this university stands for. We are honoured to celebrate his legacy and to learn from the example he continues to set.”

Alongside Ted, the university will also confer honorary degrees on three other individuals whose work embodies the university’s values of inclusivity, creativity, and positive social change.

Accessibility consultant Steven Misfud MBE and cultural advocate Philippa Aldrich will each receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree. Alan Larkin, a Brighton-based legal innovator and educator, will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws award.