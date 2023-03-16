Charging comes back in to force at Priory Meadow car park as from today (March 16) with a new ticketless system.

From this date, when you drive up to enter the car park the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera will read your number plate, record the time of your arrival and the barrier will raise without issuing a ticket.

Then, when you are ready to leave, make your way to a payment machine and instead of inserting a ticket simply enter your car registration details onto the screen in front of you. The price for your parking session will be shown on the screen ready for you to make payment.

When you drive towards the exit barrier, the ANPR cameras will recognise a payment has been made and the barrier will raise automatically.

Priory Meadow shopping centre

Due to health and safety restrictions caused by localised flooding on January 16 our car park currently has reduced temporary opening hours: It is open at 7am with a last entry at 6pm and will be closed and locked at 7pm.

The shopping centre says it is bringing in the new ticketless system due to the flood damage.

A spokesperson said: “Our previous equipment received substantial damage beyond repair. We have replaced this equipment with a modern, innovative way of operating, that will provide a convenient and streamlined customer experience, speeding up queues at both the Payment Machines and entry and exit barriers. Going ticketless will significantly reduce the amount of paper we use each year which is better for the environment, it also removes the issue of lost tickets.”

They added: “We will be reverting back to 24 hour opening as soon as we can, however unfortunately this is not possible currently. Following flood damage to our safety systems, we are currently only open 7am – 7pm (6pm last entry). The team is working hard to get everything in place to allow us to reopen 24 hours as soon as we can.”

Changes to parking at Priory Meadow

Car parking prices are remaining the same with the exception of 5+ hours having a £1 increase, however this is now extended to a maximum of 12 hours, which means it works out cheaper for people wanting to stay a longer period of time, you can stay up to 12 hours for £6.50. If you stay longer than this then additional hours are charged as per the standard tariff. The overnight charge has been removed.

The Gym users will continue to get up to 2 hours free parking as part of their gym membership.

Pay machines are situated in the same areas as before. With the exception of the level 8 machine which has been permanently removed.

If you experience as issue when using the car park we would always encourage guests to use the Help button, which is on all Payment Machines, so that your enquiry can be answered whilst you are still here at the Centre.

Alternatively, if you would like to discuss anything regarding car parking then email – [email protected] or call centre management on 01424 718049.

