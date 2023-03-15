The Roti Wrap Shack has opened up on Hastings Pier

The food outlet promises to bring the exotic flavours of the Caribbean to Hastings Pier and has already been getting some positive reviews for its food on social media.

It is selling traditional Carbbean food such as jerk chicken and curried goat, served in freshly made roti wraps, but also caters for vegetarians and vegans.

Loaded jerk fries in on the menu for those who can’t resist chips, as well as honey, garlic and chilli chicken wings.

The Roti Wrap Shack on Hastings Pier

The pier has re-opened sooner than many expected and the Roti Wrap Shack should be open this weekend. Coming soon to the pier is a French bistro and wine bar and a Mediterranean restaurant.

